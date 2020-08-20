Covid 19: SNG canvases strengthened medical infrastructures for long term gains

Kindly Share This Story:

…Encourages gas driven industrialization

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Individuals and governments have been advised to strengthen medical infrastructures that came with covid 19 to serve long term gains.

Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas limited, SNG, Mr Ed Ubog gave the advice in a monitored radio phone in programme

“Individual companies and governments, and everyone need to strengthen our medical infrastructure and how we respond to public health crises of this nature. Like I said before, we have done our part by donating medical equipment and consumables to hospitals; helping the government set up isolation centres. But of course, these sort of efforts need to be sustained on a long term because you don’t know when a pandemic of this nature would reoccur.”, he said.

He said the company had continued to support its host communities in several ways including assisting governments with palliatives in isolation centres

“One of the key areas in terms of our cares for communities has been the areas where we contribute by supporting the efforts of the government around palliatives, around the isolation centres; where we used funds donated by staff to support the feeding programme. “, he said.

“We have also been keen to work with state governments, communities to ensure that whatever social investment we had committed to can be safely executed. We keep looking for ways to continue to provide that support.”, he added.

He said SNG had been helping to solve access to energy challenge in the country by constructing more pipeline infrastructure dedicated to gas for industries

“So, for us, it is about, can gas drive Nigeria’s industrialisation? The answer is yes. Can gas, by driving Nigeria’s industrialisation, help to provide increasing number of employments? Yes “, he said

“During the lockdown, in spite of the challenges, we were able to complete our 20 kilometres pipelines expansion that now connects Ariaria Market, ITT in Aba, together with Osisioma, and Ogbor Hill. What it has done is that it has allowed some of those businesses to be able to come back up.”, he said

“Overall, we have connected over a 150 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure specifically dedicated to gas for various industries” , he added.

