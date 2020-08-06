Covid-19 Recoveries: Complacent families risk infections — Sesor Empowerment Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

…Reduction In Cases Not Flattening The Curve – NCDC Boss

By: Abayomi Adeshida

Barely twenty-four hours after Nigeria recorded the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19, a non-profit group, the Sesor Empowerment Foundation has warned parents to be more vigilant and avoid the exposure of their children and young adults to a fresh wave of attacks from the coronavirus.

These were contained in a statement widely circulated in the media in Abuja by the Media Lead, Sesor Empowerment Foundation

Merrilyn Okeleke who jointly signed the media release with the Executive Director, Sesor Empowerment Foundation, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver.

Also read:

The Foundation noted that ” on the COVID 19 next phase, we advise that Nigerians should continue with the safety measures in place, especially for those in their forties upwards, as the younger ones have stronger immune systems and their bodies can fight the virus.

The other part of the document reads, “As religious and social-economic activities are to become fully operational, Sesor Empowerment Foundation, one of Nigeria’s leading non- governmental organization (NGO), has advised women to pay daily attention to the health of their family members while disclosing that 289 families in Nigeria were given micro funds and accessed better livelihood support during the lockdown period.

“The beneficiaries, who are mostly internally displaced women are low skilled and operate micro-businesses for a living. “With the lockdown and movement restriction, Sesor observed all precautionary and safety measures but still reached out to these women as we know that their finances guarantee the socio-economic stability of their family members to a great extent” Said, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Executive Director of the NGO.

“The fete was achieved majorly through the Sesor livelihood support programme (SLSP) 2020, with about 57 women beneficiaries recorded in the month of July only.

A breakdown of the number showed that the disbursement was carried out in two trenches with twenty-six (26) women participating initially and an additional thirty-one (31) in the second batch.

“This is just the start, as we aim to empower 145 or more IDP women in Lagos and Benue state, as we have identified more prospects for our SLSP programme,” said Eunice Katung, Sesor’s programme executive.

“For the sustainability of the project and attainment of high of repayment, the beneficiaries were trained on basic bookkeeping, savings and other business management skills. The Grooming Centre was the strategic partner for Sesor’s SLSP.

“Sesor has since inception, impact over 3000 families, who have enjoyed basic relief services; while 186 children got educational support to continue schooling; and over 140 women have received funds for their livelihoods, with an average 65% repayment outcome on micro funds. Thus, a total of 289 women received relief assistance during the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos and Benue.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that the reduction in new COVID-19 infections being witnessed currently is due to a decline in the number of samples collected across the states and not enough assurance that Nigeria has started flattening the curve.

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja

The NCDC helmsman warned not to interpret the sharp decline in new cases to mean that it has translated to flattening the curve or an end of the pandemic in the country.

Speaking with journalists, Ihekweazu maintained that,“We had a decline in the number of samples collected across states between the 31st of July and 2nd of August.

“This may be associated with the public holiday which led to a reduction in activities across the country.

“It is still too early to interpret a decline in new cases as flattening the curve.

“We are learning from countries in Europe and other parts of the world that a decline in new cases does not translate to being at the end of the pandemic.

“In most of these countries, they are experiencing an increase in cases again.

“We are proud of the leadership of Lagos State in responding to this outbreak, but we will not relent in our response activities,” he said.

The NCDC boss said although Lagos State is the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, various states are at different phases of the outbreak, and that some states are recording an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We are only as strong as our weakest link and will continue to maintain momentum in the response, despite the decline in the number of new cases in Lagos”, he added.

IThe D.G. NCDC regretted that the pandemic has adversely affected the socio-economic lives of people globally and that Nigerians must continue to follow the guidelines in every sector of the society as the NCDC devise strategies that ensure the safety of life in the country.

The sharp reduction in reported cases according to him, “does not mean that the virus is no longer with us. It means we all have to take responsibility by adhering to public health and safety measures, as we resume business, school and religious activities.

“Importantly, people who are at high risk must know that they have to take extra precautions.

“Those above 60 years or with underlying illness should be completely discouraged from travelling or attending gatherings.

“In the absence of a vaccine, the only way we can limit our risk is by taking precautions.

“Wear a face mask when in public, wash your hands frequently with soap and running water, and maintain two metres from the next person.

“This is why NCDC has published guidelines for businesses and religious centres.

“We also worked with the Federal Ministry of Education to publish guidelines for school activities,” the NCDC Boss.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: