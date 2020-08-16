COVID-19: Raquel Daniel releases awareness booklet for children

Kindly Share This Story:

To address the poor flow of information about COVID-19 to children in internally-displaced persons, IDP, camps, and hard-to-reach areas, where children have no access to television or social media, Raquel Daniel, Founder, Beyond the Classroom Foundation, has released a booklet entitled ‘There is a New Virus in Town’.

The booklet, designed to help children aged six-10 understand the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel told Vanguard, “will be distributed in IDP camps and remote places.”

She said: “As a development worker, my team and I at Beyond the Classroom Foundation visited one of the IDP camps in Abuja to distribute food relief items in April 2020.

“There, I met a lot of children who were anxious about the pandemic, but had no idea what was happening, when schools would be opened and how they could help in the fight against the virus.

“A few weeks later, I wrote the booklet to teach children about the coronavirus and encourage them to protect themselves and others.

“There is a New Virus in Town explains, in simple terms, what the coronavirus is, how it spreads, why schools are closed and what they (children) can do in their own capacities to help stop its spread.

“The book, which can be purchased from our website, is full of engaging, colourful, fun pictures and also answers key questions in a simple language. It also explains how germs spread and what children can do to stay safe.

“I am hopeful the messages within the booklet will help alleviate children’s fears by giving them the information they need to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Daniel disclosed that proceeds from the book sales will go to Beyond the Classroom Foundation, a volunteer-driven organisation founded by her in 2011, with the aim of improving access to education for children and reproductive health education for girls in marginalised communities in Nigeria.

