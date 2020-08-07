COVID-19: Police arraign Naira Marley, Manager

Kindly Share This Story:

…Awarded N100,000 fine each

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned Afrobeat artist, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, before the state’s Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi for violating the cessation of movement and interstates travel order in Lagos.

Recall that he was arrested on June 13, 2020, for allegedly violating the lockdown order.

The command spokesman, SP Elkana Bala, in a statement, said: ”He embarked on non-essential travel from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos the same date, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

READ ALSO:

“ He was arraigned alongside his Manager, Seyi Awouga, a female, on one count charge of breach of the cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015

“ The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of N100, 000 each by the presiding magistrate.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: