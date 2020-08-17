COVID 19: Osun fumigates 1800 public, private schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

In a bid to curb the rising number of coronavirus victims in Osun, the State Government has fumigated over 1,800 public and private schools in the state.

This is as the State Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sola Oladepo said places of worship were also benefitting from the fumigation exercise.

According to the statement issued on Sunday by the Press Officer in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Toyin Adeoye, was to ensure that residents remain in good health.

It added Oladepo, during an on the spot assessment of places of worship and public utilities, disclosed that government decided to fumigate the designated place because they were always the most visited by different people, whose status cannot be certified.

He added that government fumigation is done in line with the standard of the World Health Organization, which many private organisation cannot meet.

He urged the general public, especially school teachers to complement government efforts by adhering strictly to the NCDC COVID-19 protocols by taking necessary precautionary measures to keep students safe while in school.

The statement added that State Government for involving qualified and registered Environmental Officers were involved in the decontamination process, thereby ensuring that the exercise is thoroughly carried out.

Parts of the places visited by the team includes the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Breakthrough Cathedral, Ogo-Oluwa Osogbo, Osogbo Central Mosque Oja Oba, High Court of Justice Okefia, Markets and Zenith Bank among others.

