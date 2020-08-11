Covid-19: Organisation enlivens over 900 households with PWDs in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with catering for the wellbeing of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, Project Enable Africa, has partnered Ishk Tolarm Foundation, to feed 900 households with an individual experiencing disabilities in Lagos State.

The 900 beneficiaries comprise Persons With Disabilities particularly those with visual impairment, hearing impairment, the physically challenged, albinos, and others.

Each beneficiary received food packs that contain sizeable kilograms of rice, beans, and garri, and other items like pasta, vegetable oil, tomatoes paste, sanitizers, nose masks, COVID19 sensitization materials, and a transportation stipend to ease movement of the items to their destinations.

After handing over the food items to final batch of beneficiaries in Alimosho Local Government, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Olusola Owonikoko, stated that the move was to sustain development in the country.

According to him, the collaborations between corporate organizations and development outfits can better enhance the delivery of sustainable development solutions to the underserved communities and that business-NGO partnerships will aid the co-creation of inclusive and sustainable development.

Also, the Head of communications for Project Enable Africa, Lanre Olagunju, in an interview with newsmen after the exercise yesterday, described the exercise as a success considering the support the organisation received from volunteers and partners, particularly Ishk Tolarm Foundation.

“The Food Drive project commenced in April, where we engaged the door-to-door approach in reaching families of persons with disabilities during the lockdown. However, we were overwhelmed with several requests from different parts of Lagos and outside Lagos.

“The partnership with Ishk Tolaram Foundation has helped us to reach more of this request, and we have successfully reached out to over 900 families in various part of the state including Surulere, Amukoko, Olodi Apapa, Badagry, Baraiga, Festac town, Ikorodu, Oshodi amongst others, but today we are glad to be in Alimosho,” Olagunju added.

After receiving the items, the beneficiaries commended the organizations for their actions, saying the food palliatives will go a long way in feeding their families especially as the country battles to flatten COVID-19 curve.

A visually impaired beneficiary, Mr. Tochukwu, who resides in Ikotun narrated that “ though I cannot see the content of the food pack, by mere lifting it, I can tell that the package is exceptionally loaded, and this is a good idea, considering that many of us with disabilities have lost our means of livelihood to the present economic challenges.”

“On the other hand, those who rely on others for means of survival have become stranded, either because our dependants have lost their jobs or due to the reality that businesses haven’t been the since the pandemic started.

“We understand that this is what government should do, but it has clearly shown that they have several limitations. The Project Enable approach is very commendable most especially the level of coordination”.



