Covid-19: Oniru empowers residents with food items, others

By Gabriel Olawale

Determined to reduce the negative impact of Covid-19 on the residents, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal has commenced distribution of food items to 5,000 residents of the kingdom.

The food distribution which commenced on Wednesday, July 29 2020 was meant to assist the less privileged in the kingdom, particularly those of Oniru Resettlement Igbosere community, itirin community, Inupa community, Apapa Eleko , Onijegi and the low-income communities along the Water Corporation Drive axis of the Kingdom.

Speaking on the gesture, Oba Lawal said that beyond the cushioning the effect of the pandemic on the residents of Iru land, the gesture would also enable them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with some of the needed food itemsm

Oba Lawal, who spoke through his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, said that the residents was in line with the teachings of Eid-el-Kabir which enjoins everyone to remember and empower the less privileged. He said that over 5,000 food packs consisting 10kg of Rice and other dry foods, groundnut oil and food seasonings were distributed to some households across Iru Kingdom.

He described the empowerment initiative tagged:”Ileya Food Drive”, as part of the lessons of the festive season, adding that the gains of assisting the less privileged as preached by Islam is not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and development of the society.

Akintoye said: “To help cushion the effects of the pandemic on Iru Land, the Oniru, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, (Abisogun II) has sponsored the distribution of food packs in a seemingly new initiative tagged, ‘Ileya Food Drive’ to celebrate the Eid El Kabir Festival.

The items were distributed to the beneficiaries by staff of the Palace, who ensured that the targeted communities and households got the branded food packs.

The visibly elated recipients expressed gratitude to the Oba Lawal for the gesture of love and empathy despite the tough economic circumstances currently experienced across the state and country at large.

