Covid-19: NYSC Corps members now more creative – Ikaka

THE Director National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka has disclosed that one of the benefits of the Coronavirus pandemic, was that it made the serving corps members to become more creative in inventions and production.

Ikaka itemized the ingenuity inventions of the corps members to include Automatic temperature reader, automatic hand washing machines, face masks, hand sanitizers, among other inventions.

Ikaka made the disclosure when he led the area office for a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of Nigeria Army Enugu, Major General Lasisi Adegboye, on Monday.

According to the NYSC boss, “Recently, no agency of government in Nigeria can compete with the NYSC in terms of national response to Covid-19. The pandemic has brought out corps members creativity because they were challenged by the DG to do something as a way of response to the pandemic and so corps members went on producing face masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing machines, including disinfecting chambers and just last week, a corps member invented automatic temperature reading and as you are just passing it will read your temperature.”

Ikaka stated that the newly created six area offices of the NYSC in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria would be in-charge of monitoring, supervision, inspection, training and retraining of corps members and staff of the state offices within the jurisdiction of each of the area offices.

He said that the area office would henceforth remove bottlenecks; help the state offices reduce travels to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja on official matters that would have now come under the purview of area offices.

In his response, the GOC 82 Division of Nigeria Army, Major General Lasisi Adegboye stated that the decentralization of the NYSC was long overdue and expressed optimism that it will help bring about better service delivery in NYSC.

Adegboye also pledged to deploy personal resources to encourage the scheme and charged the Area Director to work harder in restricting movement of corps members during service years.

“We won’t hesitate to punish any solider that misbehaves at NYSC orientation camps and we won’t hesitate to come to the assistance of NYSC anytime we are asked to do so because the NYSC has been helpful to the 82 Division,” Adegboye pledged.

