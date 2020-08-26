Covid-19: NSE Apapa donates palliatives to Lagos health centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Lagos State Primary Health Care centre in Ijora on Tuesday benefited from the benevolence of a group of Nigerian Engineers as it got palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health centre, which takes care of mostly nursing mothers, received the palliatives from members of the Apapa branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE.

Among items received were hand sanitizers, toilet papers, mopping sticks as well as other valuables, which were “received with thanks” by the head nurse at the clinic.

READ ALSO :

The special visit was paid “as part of programmes” lined up to celebrate the Engineering Week 2020, with the branch Chairman, Engr. Sunny Ejeje, stating that it was also “a way of giving back to the society”.

He added: “Previously, we have been going to motherless babies’ homes, old people’s homes and even prisons, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to visit a health care centre, and give the little we can.”

Also on Tuesday, the group of Engineers went on to pay an industrial visit to the construction site of the Marine Beach bridge along Wharf road, Apapa, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Ejeje, who led the team in conversations with the expatriate in charge of the rehabilitation project, said he was satisfied with the progress of the work.

“Usually when people pass by the bridge, they feel nothing is being done. But the bearings, the piers, the columns are the main works which as we can see are being done under the bridge,” he noted.

The Engineering Week is billed to run until Friday, August 28. Other programmes lined up include, public lectures, election of new Executive Committee, and the official handover ceremony.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: