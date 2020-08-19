Covid-19: NANTA distributes free face masks , donates relief materials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Lagos zone of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, yesterday distributed 1,500 Face-Masks to Aviation Frontline workers in Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Bi-Courtney, Immigrations Services, Airport/Airline Check-In Personnel, and travelling passengers, as its contribution to the covid-19 Safety Protocols.

This is just as the association donates relief materials to families within the vicinity of her headquarters in Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

Speaking to the media during the exercise, Mr Yinka Folami, Vice President, NANTA, Lagos Zone said : “Today, Wednesday 19th August 2020, we sought and received approval to permit 15 NANTA CSR Volunteers within the departure lounge of the MM2 facility for the distribution of Face-Masks and subtle sensitization of frontline aviation workers and passengers to support and respect Covid 19 Protocols for Airport and in flight safety.

Our Volunteers who are respected members of our Associations, have been disciplined in conduct, as you have observed, and have complied with the standard safety measures and requirements within the Airport facility”.

“We like to seize the opportunity to applaud the control and containment interventions by the Federal Government in response to the outbreak of Covid 19 and the tireless participation of several concerned agencies/organizations in enforcing and monitoring safe return to travel normalcy”.

“The need to support medical safety protocols, imposed by the pandemic, is critical to us as we have the primary responsibility to restore consumer confidence in both local and international travel. Our Face Masks have been produced from high quality light wool. They are breathable; they have been produced with filters and they pass the permeability test”.

Folami also said Covid 19 has forced a health, social, and economic challenge on the world and “we are compelled to embrace the consequences with the conviction that we would overcome and that the world would heal. To this end, and in support of the above efforts, NANTA, through the Lagos Zone, set up a CSR Committee to provide relief to families within the vicinity of her headquarters in Lagos (Ikorodu Road) and to support the Covid 19 Safety Protocols by distributing 1500 Face-Masks to Aviation Frontline workers (FAAN, NCAA, IATA, Bi-Courtney, Immigrations, Airport/Airline Check-In Personnel, and travelling passengers) on our target date”.

On the food palliatives, the NANTA Vice President said , “ The food relief to families within the environment of our HQ will be executed on Friday 21st August 2020. This has been meticulously planned to target and reach the needy”.

“As our NANTA National President will say, this is a time for compassion, a time to hold hands, and a time for accredited members of NANTA to become true travel consultants to the travelling public. The travelling public on their part are advised to be wary about the pattern and source of purchase of their travel tickets. All travel passengers deserve to be fully informed about travel protocols and destination restrictions in the imposed ‘new normal’. They should patronize accredited travel agents”.

Responding to the NANTA’s gesture, Mr Mikail Mumuni, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, MMA2 commended the association for the free face mask to frontline workers and the travelling public through MMA2 terminal.

“This is a very kind gesture and it is in line with the federal government’s policy of ensuring that those who fly through our airports and all Nigerian airports do so safely and they are assured that when they fly they will not contact COVID-19. Passengers can be rest assured that they are safe to fly and the aviation industry is gradually coming back to normalcy”.

On passenger’s cooperation, Mumuni said “Passengers’ cooperation as regards COVID-19 protocols has been amazingly positive. We on our part ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols are complied with and we are getting maximum cooperation from passengers,” he said.

Vanguard

