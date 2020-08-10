COVID-19 mortality cases rise to 200 in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state’s COVID-19 related deaths have increased to 200.

Abayomi made the disclosure on his Twitter account on Monday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Aug. 8.

According to him, 2 #COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. A total number of #COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 200.

He said that 71 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 844 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.

Abayomi said that the new cases brought the total numbers of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 15,797.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic now stands at 68,929.

The commissioner said: “2,269 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.”

He added that 11,860 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID-19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

The commissioner said, “68 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.”

Abayomi, however, said that 1,400 active cases in communities were yet to turn up for admission in the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region shows that there are 1,047, 049 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 730,000 recoveries and 23,258 deaths.

