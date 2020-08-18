Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In furtherance of the need to protect troops in various theatres of Operations in parts of the Country against COVID-19 Pandemic, the ministry of Defence on Tuesday received a donation of ten thousand (10,000) Face Masks from the Executive Chairman of Kairos Asset Resources Ltd Wale Otegbola.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Sab’iu Zakari who took the delivery of the masks on behalf of the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) described the donation as a welcome gesture that will go a long way in protecting the Fighting Forces to stay healthy in the task of defending the Nation’s territorial integrity.

The Permanent Secretary assured the donors that the Masks will get to the intended beneficiaries in their various locations.

He said, the Ministry and the donor need to take a holistic assessment of the way forward to deepen Public/Private partnership Initiative in support of Military Campaigns against terrorism and banditry towards giving the nation the deserved victory over the adversaries.

Earlier in his brief remarks the Chairman of Kairos Asset Resources Ltd Wale Otegbola said the donation is part of the long term Humanitarian investment Programme in aid of Nigeria to win the wars against terrorism and banditry.

He said medical items will be donated in addition to the face masks to keep the troops healthy and physically strong to deliver on their mandate in their Areas of Responsibility, AoR.

A statement signed by Mr. Charles Nwodo, Director Press, Ministry of Defence said, the climax of the Ceremony was the symbolic presentation of the Face Masks to the Permanent Secretary by the Chairman.

Kaioros, a Subsidiary of Israel Ship Yard is a leading Company that specialises in building Offshore Patrol Vehicles and Ships in Support of Navies around the World.

