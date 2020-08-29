Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Wednesday, presented 102 trailer shipments of food items to Adamawa State Government as COVID-19 palliative.

A statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze said the minister also presented 49 truckloads of grains to the Gombe State Government.

The relief materials to Adamawa State, comprising 1,366.52 Metric tonnes of maize, 172.19 metric tonnes of millet and 1,428.17 metric tonnes of sorghum, according to the statement, “were assorted grains from the National Food Reserve, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the recent restriction of movement in the country to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Gombe State received 1,470 metric tonnes of millet, sorghum and maize,” it said.

The statement read further: “At a courtesy visit to the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Minister recalled how the outbreak of the pandemic challenged the livelihoods of many vulnerable persons including the aged, people living with disabilities and persons of concerns.

“She said the palliatives will help to assist 59, 338 vulnerable households who have suffered various degrees of hardship caused by the pandemic.

“It is important to put on record that Adamawa State has benefitted from the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. It commenced with verification of affected farmers and was immediately followed by the distribution of farm inputs. A total of 10,142 farmers have been verified to benefit from the fertilizer, having been affected by the flood and 11, 400 affected by conflicts.

“Modified liquid fertilizer will be supplied for distribution in place of solid NPK which was suspended in 2019 based on directives of the National Security Adviser”.

“Responding, Governor Fintiri thanked the federal government for their benevolence adding that the items will go a long way in assuaging their suffering.

“Similarly, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya explained how Gombe state had become a settlement for displaced persons following tribal clashes in neighbouring states.

He called on the federal government to do more for the state to enable the displaced persons to benefit from the palliatives.

“We have a common boundary with Adamawa state and when there’s violence between the indigenous Lunguda people and their Waja settlers, they moved from Adamawa state to settle in Gombe. We have to give them a school which we use as a temporary shelter for displaced persons. We also have to send support to them so we need the support of your ministry to augment what we give to them”.

“Minister Umar Farouq, however, highlighted the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall forecast and urged the governments of the two states to take immediate precautionary steps to forestall severe emergency situations which may arise from the flood forecast in the states.

“The Annual Flood Outlook informed that 102 Local Government Areas, in 28 States fall within the highly probable risk areas, while 275 Local Government Areas in the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. The remaining 397 Local Governments fall within the low probable flood risk areas. Unfortunately, the predicted floods have started to occur in many parts of the country. Therefore, it is imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as the season moves towards the peak.”

“She appealed to the State Governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures such as

public enlightenment campaigns targeted at vulnerable communities and also prepare for emergency evacuation.

“Identify high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Person camps to shelter evacuated communities. Desilt river channels and canals, remove all refuse and weeds from water channels, drainages and all avenues for river runoffs to allow free flow of floodwaters.”

“The Minister also recommended organizing State Humanitarian Coordination Forum meetings to prepare all stakeholders for mitigation and response while repositioning relief materials for a prompt response after the flood.

“The minister toured the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub where Humanitarian activities and opportunities in the state were highlighted and also chaired the virtual graduation of over eight hundred trainees from the Women’s Codeprenuer program which was funded by the ministry.”

Vanguard

