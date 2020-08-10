COVID-19: Lawmaker distributes face masks, handwashing sets to returning SS3 students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State House of Assembly member, representing Afijio state constituency, Mr Seyi Adisa, Monday, distributed facemasks and handwashing/sanitizing sets to all returning senior secondary school 3 students in Afijio, as they get set to write their certification examinations.

Facemasks and complete sets of handwashing and sanitizing sets were distributed via his constituency office to all the 17 secondary schools in Afijio.

While encouraging the students and wishing them success in their examinations, the lawmaker stressed the need to ensure the students are made safe, considering the peculiarities attendant with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His words: “Earlier today, we went to all the secondary schools in Afijio to encourage the returning SS3 students who are set to write their Certificate exams (WAEC).”

“More importantly, we saw and fixed the need for them to do it safely, considering the COVID-19 situation. Hence, our donation of facemasks to all them, with complete handwashing/sanitizing sets to each of the 17 schools.”

“They will pass excellently, we believe and encourage; but they must be first, safe.”

He, however, thanked the teachers and officials too for their dedication towards to success of the students.

