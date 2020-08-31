COVID-19: Lagos health commissioner recovers, tests negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested negative for COVID-19, following the mandatory isolation.

This came barely seven days after he reportedly tested positive on August 24, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso announced the latest health status of Prof. Abayomi in a statement on Monday.

The statement read in part, “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening. (Sunday evening).

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

