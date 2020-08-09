COVID-19: Lagos discharges 27 Nigerians, 5 foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 32 COVID-19 patients, consisting of 27 Nigerians and five foreigners.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 32 #COVID-19 Lagos patients; 12 females and 20 males, including five foreign nationals were discharged from the isolation facilities to reunite with society.

”The patients – one from Agidingbi; eight from Onikan; five from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; nine from Gbagada, four from Vidic Centre and five from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Being worried about or afraid of the global pandemic are valid emotions and being conscious of the existence of #COVID-19 is fine but don’t let it overwhelm you.

”#CalmDown. Don’t give in to fear. #CalmDown. Don’t Panic. Everything will turn out fine at the end.

”#TakeResponsibility. #ForACOVID-19FreeLagos, Let’s #Staysafe!,” Sanwo-Olu said.

