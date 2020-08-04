COVID-19: Kwara Deputy Governor, wife test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state Mr Kayode Alabi and his wife, Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, on Monday, tested positive to COVID-19 virus.

The couple earlier showed signs of the symptoms, a development that prompted them to go for a test, which eventually came out positive.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who turned 57 last Saturday had earlier tested negative to COVID-19 virus before yesterday’s development.

The Kwara Deputy governor and his wife have begun treatment for the COVID-19 virus and were said to be in high spirits.

Meantime, contact tracing of staff and relations who might have contacted the virus from the Deputy Governor and his wife in the recent time had begun.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Spokesman of Covid-19 Technical committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement reads, “August 3rd, 2020, His Excellency the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Her Excellency Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple is very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all other quick recoveries.”

