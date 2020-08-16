Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has approved Sunday 16th and Monday, 17th August 2020, as the resumption dates for the Junior Secondary School (JSS)3 students that are expected to begin their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for 24th August 2020.

Phoebe Sukai Yayi, Permanent Secretary for the state’s education ministry, in a statement,urged all private schools in the state to comply with Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

She said appropriate date of resumption for students below JSS3 will be announced in due course, adding that the state will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

READ ALSO:

According to Yayi, she said “the ministry directed all Principals to make arrangements to receive JSS3 Boarding students on Sunday, 16th and Day students on Monday,17th August 2020.

“All Administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3.

“Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

“Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

“The Ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment. The Ministry commends all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organizations, Parents Teachers Associations, Proprietors of Private schools, Old Students Associations and the Media for their continued support and understanding.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: