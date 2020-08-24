COVID-19: Jigawa Govt releases N90m for child nutrition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa state government has released a whopping sum of N90 million for the fight against child malnutrition in the state amidst of Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Nutrition officer, Mr. Saidu Umar confirmed this in Dutse, said out of the fund the state government had on June this year released the sum of N80 million to UNICEF as counterpart funding for the purchase of Ready to- Use Therapeutic Food ( RUTF) used for the treatment of acute severe malnutrition.

Mr. Saidu added that N10 million was also released for the take-off of Masaki project designed to promote Infants and Young Child Nutrition as a preventive measure against child malnutrition.

He explained that the Masaki project have already taken off in 150 across 30 constituencies in the state, under which 10 women were trained and given manual for enlightening other women on exclusive breastfeeding and how to use locally available food to prefer balanced diet for children and pregnant women.

The Jigawa state Coalition of Civil Society for Nutrition commended the effort of the state government to describe it as a timely intervention particular by considering the effect of Coronavirus pandemic in the food supply chain.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Shuaibu Kafingana expressed optimistic that, the commitment of the state government and other actors in fighting against child malnutrition is what led to the achievements of reducing the stunting rate with over 20℅ in the state as indicated by NDHS and Smart Survey 2018-2020 survey report.

The coalition called on the state government to ensure full compliance and implementation of the state Nutrition Policy for an everlasting solution to the persistent malnutrition problem in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: