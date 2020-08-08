COVID-19: Jigawa directs reopening of courts

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Sabo, has directed all courts across the state to reopen for normal judicial activities.

Ag. Director, Administration and Publicity of the state’s Judiciary, Auwalu Balago, announced the directive in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

The directives, Balago stated, followed the satisfactory compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols on COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Chief Judge of Jigawa, Justice Aminu Sabo, has directed for the immediate resumption of court activities across the state.

“The resumption followed satisfactory compliance with the NCDC protocols and NJC guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic that require among others, fumigation of court premises and training of personnel on the technical know-how on COVID-19 protocols,’’ Balago stated.

According to him, court users and the general public are required to submit themselves to temperature reading, wear face mask and sanitising their hands at the point of entry into the courts premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had initially directed its workers to work from home for two weeks since March 24.

The state government continually extended the order, until Aug. 3, when it directed all categories of civil servants to return to work from Aug. 4.

