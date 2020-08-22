COVID-19: Indians battles virus with Machines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

In a bid to contain community spread of the contagious coronavirus after the lockdown, the Indian Cultural Association, ICA, in Lagos, has supported the State government by providing “No-Touch Hand washing Machines” in highly populated areas across the State.

Speaking during India’s 74th Independence celebrations yesterday organised by the Association online, President of the Association, Chief Sanjay Jain, explained that: “The provision of these machines will encourage people to wash hands regularly mostly in highly populated areas thereby keeping the risk of COVID – 19 community spread away from indigents in the State.

Adding that: “While scientists are trying round the clock for an effective vaccine for it, ICA is taking lots of steps to curb it. In line with that, in the past few months, ICA distributed 40,000 Food Packets during the time of lockdown to the needy as well as the distribution of face-Masks to the underprivileged across Lagos and environs”.

