Covid-19: Health Commissioner, Taskforce storm Biase LGA for sample collection, testing

Communities in Biase Local Government area went agog as the COVID-19 Taskforce Led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu arrived their communities in the company of the council Chairman Hon Ada Egwu, Director General of SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa, CRS surveillance team and rapid response team of the LGA/ state.

The visit was to sensitize those in rural areas on the use of face Mask and other measure to protect themselves from COVID-19. The rapid response team was also on ground to identify a place for the set up of a sample collection center for the LGA and pick random sample from remote communities in Biase as part of response.

In ensuring that cross riverians remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu who has been on a sample collection tour across the State for the past weeks has visited Biase LGA for a continuous sample collection and testing just as it happened in Boki, Obudu, Ogoja and Obanliku working with the surveillance team and NCDC.

Dr Edu who carried out some engagement with the traditional leaders and gate keepers called for everyone to adhere to the guidelines to keep safe. The team carried out sensitization, distribution of face mask, massive sample collections, Facemasks sensitization and free Medical Outreach.

“There’s a need for us to utilize every given opportunity to sensitize and collect samples for testing especially in hard to reach areas across the State. Am impressed with how far we’ve gone wit the level of sensitization as even children now know what COVID-19 is all about, outside the high level of sensitization, wr have continued to collect samples from communities for testing to compliment the efforts put so far in prevention. The level of compliance is encouraging and the state positivity rate is low.

“As a State we’ll test as many persons as possible as our target is to cover those in hard to reach areas without limiting it to the city centers only. community surveillance for suspected cases is on going.

Reacting on behalf of the villagers, Mr Bassey Owai, a native of Biase LGA commended the Governor Ben Ayade and the Health Commissioner for doing a great job by going into the interior villages to take samples as this is the first time this is happening. He thanked His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade for the show of love and for having the people of Biase in mind and the Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu for not only concentrating in the city but making out time to visit villages to give them medical attention and carryout sensitization on health issues. They praised their chairman Hon. Ada Egwu for her dynamic leadership.

