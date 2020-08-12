Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his support to the state in combating Covid-19, following BUA’s donation of three new emergency response ambulances to the state government.

The representative of BUA and Group Head Corporate Communications, BUA Group, O’tega Ogra, while presenting the vehicles to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that the support is part of BUA’s effort at combating the pandemic in the country.

Responding, Governor Okowa described the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, as a true philanthropist, adding that the donation was timely to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Okowa said: “One very good thing that I must put on the note is that we did not make a request, and the gesture is how you know those who are philanthropic.

“We did not make any request; he just called and said, as part of his assistance to various states, that he wants to make a donation to the state.

“That is how you know people who genuinely from their heart, want to be of assistance to the people, and I am very much aware that the Chairman of BUA Group has done quite a lot.

“I think it is a very good gesture; we are very happy as a state and on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, we appreciate this and we believe that if Nigeria can continue to have more men like him, I’m sure that this country will be a much better place for us.

“At this time, we need a lot of logistics for movement, being able to move patients. The ambulances are very useful to us and we are very grateful. It is coming very timely.

“We have had donations, but this is the first time we are having three at a time from one group and we truly appreciate that. And we are glad to hear that he is assisting many other states.”

Delta is the third state in the South-South and one of several across Nigeria that have benefitted so far from BUA’s COVID 19 efforts, which seek to provide additional support and assistance to various efforts and interventions across the country.

So far, BUA has committed over N7 billion in cash, donations, infrastructure, foodstuff and medical supplies to the fight against Covid-19.

