By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria’s neighbour, Ghana, is mulling the introduction of “one hot meal initiative” for students and teachers, ahead of its preparation for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated this in his fifteenth (15th) address on measures to contain COVID-19 in the country.

The teachers in the nation’s Junior High Schools (JHS) however welcomed the initiative for the students but noted on their part will prefer money.

Mavis Adjei, a teacher in a public basic school in the Greater Accra Region, told Ghana News Agency (GNA); “some teachers were on diet and could not benefit from the meals and appealed to Government to consider replacing the hot meal for teachers and staff of basic schools with money.”

Another teacher, Francis Asamoah, told GNA, “It will be helpful to take away the cost of their feeding whilst in school but we (teachers) want the money.”

Asamoah noted that since the structures for the school feeding programme were already in place for pupils, teachers should be allowed to take care of themselves.

