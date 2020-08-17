Covid-19: Foundation gifts 50 Students with GCE Forms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oladipupo Clement Empowerment Foundation, recently donated free General Certification Examination, GCE forms to 50 teenagers in order to ease the economic burden on parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the initiative, the founder of the non-governmental organisation, NGO, Oladipupo Clement, added that the gesture was also geared towards reducing the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Clement explained that : ” A child’s inability to get quality education goes up during hard economic times as job losses and fear for the future put great stress on families.

” We therefore believe that the efforts of well meaning Nigerians can go a long way in easing the emotional and trauma that arise from the inability of a student to get GCE form.

“Living in a community with a large number of uneducated children is a serious societal issue and one that we all need to address. We can do that by supporting agencies that work on behalf of children. Every child’s education is important.

“That is why Oladipupo Clement Empowerment Foundation aims to reduce the number of vulnerable children with no access to quality education. The foundation empowered over fifty teenagers with funds to register for GCE. The 50 teenagers are offered scholarships under the Uncle Ope Global Concepts www.oladipupoclement.com

” Again, the foundation is not just focused on academic education but also prioritizes vocational, technical, professional, and executive education.” the wealth creation and financial coach noted.

