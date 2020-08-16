COVID-19: Foundation donates food items, sanitizers, clothes to 1,000 disabled persons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Fortune Eromosele

The Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, weekend, donated food items, sanitisers and clothes to 1,000 disabled persons living in Karamajiji, a suburb of Abuja.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Founder, Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Joseph Onus, said for three years the Foundation had been running a program ‘feed a thousand’, noting that in forthcoming years, the Foundation would subsequently do more.

He added that the action was prompted by passion for humanitarian service and love for communal growth.

He said “Two years ago some persons were arguing if this program is politically motivated. Then I told them if it is politically motivated every politician should do the same. Boastfully, I tell people that we have covered more than 60 local communities in Abuja. Doing our medical outreach support, the communal growth and then empowering the youth.

READ ALSO:

“In the nearest future we are looking at building a medical outlet in most of this community because they don’t have. And we are also considering building a foundation where they could be taught how to use their skills to make money for themselves.”

Speaking also, the Secretary to the Chief of People Living with Disability, Mr. Mohammed Anthony, said that persons in the community are in critical conditions, stating that the assistance in area of food, amongst other needs, was of priority to the community.

However, he maintained that there are over 520 persons living with disabilities in the community and 731 children, while he called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to recognize what the foundation has done and support the community.

“Government has been trying but we need government to try more. Because during this pandemic they came but we need them to come more so that we can get more support. In terms of health care we need to be assisted because now we lack health care facilities. And when you have health, other things will be easy,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Success Ikponmwosa, Grass Root Development Champion, Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, stressed that humanitarian services should be the heart beat of any government, private organizations and non governmental organizations.

“This is an avenue for us to come and give them a sense of belonging and the little we have food, clothing, we share with them. Our pain is to give them a reason to smile to let them know that there are people thinking about them,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: