COVID-19: Financial institution donates to Oyo govt as schools resume

By Adeola Badru

AS students in terminal classes resumed in Oyo State, the Nigerian Capital Market Committee on COVID-19, Wednesday, donated one hundred and fifty infrared thermometers and one hundred facemasks to the state government in its battle against the ravaging Coronavirus.

The donation was received by the Commissioner For Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Speaking at the event, the commissioner noted that the gesture of the committee was commendable and for identifying with Oyo State in its resolve to contain and curtail the spread of the dreaded virus.

He noted that the equipment would be deployed to public schools across the state.

“We just received the donation of 150 infrared thermometers and 100 face masks from Capital Market Committee on COVID-19, we expressed our appreciation to them on behalf of the state government for identifying with our state on the fight against the pandemic.”

“It is a good thing that the capital market is doing this for all states all over Nigeria, in actual fact, they have donated ambulances to other states, we appreciate them. We will deploy these to our schools so that we can all collectively defeat the virus.”

In her remark, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Africa Capital Limited and a member of the Capital Market Support on COVID-19, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sanni, said the gesture formed their various interventions which involved touching all states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

She added that with the collaboration between the public and private sectors, it was evident that over time and sooner than later, Nigeria would defeat the virus completely.

According to her: “This forms one of our various interventions, touching every state in the federation, it is our hope that this will form part of the equipment with which Oyo State will continue to undertake a very successful battle against COVID-19.”

