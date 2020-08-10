Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Fayemi suspends principal over absence from duty

On 6:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Fayemi suspends principal over absence from duty

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The principal of Methodist High school Ifaki Ekiti,ido Osi local government area of Ekiti state has been suspended for abandoning her duty post.

The State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi ordered the suspension of the principal over her absence when his entourage arrived the school for inspection on Sunday.

Fayemi had on Sunday the 9th of August gone round all the public schools across the state to ascertain the preparedness for yesterday’s (Monday, 10th August) resumption for SS3 students.

Fayemi had during the exercise made an on -the- spot assessment to some Public Secondary Schools across the state to ascertain their compliance with COVID-19 protocols

READ ALSO: Ekiti Gov, Fayemi, recovers from COVID-19 after 11 days in isolation

On the governor’s entourage were the Hon Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, the coordinator of, Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Bolaji Aluko, and other top Government functionaries.

The Suspension order which was announced in a press statement on Monday, signed by the Assistant Director (Information) Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, for the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology read:

At Methodist Girls High School,Ifaki Ekiti, the Principal was not available to receive the Governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school in spite of the notice from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology.

“Arising from this defiant behavior, the Honorable Commissioner for Education Science and Technology has directed that the. Principal, should hand over the management of the school to the most Senior Vice Principal in the school and proceed on suspension with the immediate effect pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!