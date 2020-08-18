COVID-19: Enugu reviews business operation guidelines for tricycles, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Enugu State Government has issued new operation guidelines for commercial tricycle operators, markets, restaurants and bars in the state as it anticipates easing of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said in a statement on Tuesday that this was in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

Ortuanya stated that tricycle operators, popularly known as “Keke Riders” would operate from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. daily, with effect from Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to him, markets within the state will also, from Aug. 19, operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; while restaurants and bars will operate from 6 a.m. till 7 p.m.

He added that “all night clubs in the state are barred from operation till further notice.

“The state government further enjoins the good people of Enugu State to continue to observe all NCDC COVID-19 Protocols, which include: hand washing with soap in running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social/physical distancing.” (NAN)

