COVID-19: Enugu govt reviews business operation times for “Keke Riders”, markets, restaurants, bars

…Says night clubs remain closed

The Enugu State Government has issued new business operation times for Tricycle Operators (Keke Riders), markets, restaurants and bars in the state, in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the Tricycle Operators, popularly known as “Keke Riders” will with effect from Wednesday, August 19, 2020, operate from 6am to 9pm daily.

According to the statement, markets within the state, will also, from Wednesday, August 19, operate between 8am and 6pm daily while restaurants and bars will operate from 6am to 7pm.

The statement added that all “Night Clubs in the state are still barred from operation till further notice”.

It disclosed that “the state government further enjoins the good people of Enugu State to continue to observe all NCDC COVID-19 Protocol, including hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social/physical distancing.

Vanguard

