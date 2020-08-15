COVID-19: Develop your competence, skill sets, youths charged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Youths in the country have been called upon to develop their competence and improve on their skill sets to be able to take advantage of opportunities in the Nigerian economy.

The call was made, weekend, by human development and human resource experts, at Rose of Sharon Foundation’s, ROSF, Youth Empowerment Programme.

ROSF is founded by one of the richest women in Africa, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija. Alakija is also Executive Vice Chairperson, Famfa Oil.

Specifically, at the online empowerment programme, tagged: ‘Building personal competence to harness existing opportunities in the time of change’, Mr. Adeoti Temitayo, a Business Development, Procurement and Human Resource Expert with Philips Outsourcing Services Limited, reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown up a number economic challenges, noting, however, that opportunities still exist in the midst of the challenges.

He explained that to benefit from these opportunities, young people require unique skill sets, competence and preparedness.

According to him, to determine their level of preparedness to tap into the opportunities presented by the challenging economic environment, the youths need to conduct a competency gap analysis, to identify areas of their life and relevant skill sets that needed to be upgraded.

“It also involves identifying ones passion, drawing up goals and targets; then highlighting steps to be taken to achieve the desired goals and objectives,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Enoch Oyeduntan, Head, Partner Relations, Christian Broadcasting Network, disclosed that for the youths to be able to effectively build their competence, they should be able to conduct an analysis of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, SWOT, as it relates to current economic realities.

On identifying their weaknesses, he advised the youths to strive towards improving on their skill sets in that area of weaknesses, through further learning or training, stating that it is crucial in building their competencies.

He explained that emphasises should be placed on opportunities that cater to the various items placed on the hierarchy of needs as propounded by economists.

Oyeduntan further urged the youths to deepen their knowledge in any field of endeavour they intend to function within; imbibe people management skills constantly continue to upscale or upgrade their skill sets, if they want to remain relevant and if they intend to navigate the various challenges in the economy.

He said, “In the economy as we know it today, no youth should expect to be handed any opportunity; the youths need to go out and look for these opportunities. When you build your competence, you create opportunities.”

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs. Joy Owo, Lead Consultant, Epic Joy Limited, said: “You need to build the necessary competencies to be able to go far in you profession. To do this, the youths should join their relevant professional associations, learn new skills, attend workshops, seminars, training, skills and human capacity development programmes.”

She advised youths currently seeking capital to start a business, to look inwards, specifically at their existing income streams, as these might present the most veritable source of financing needed to start a new business.

