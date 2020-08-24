‘COVID-19: Demand for mobile networks services up 800%’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, said weekend that the demand for mobile network services has risen to 800% due to the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Danbatta dropped the hint at the first virtual edition of the Telecoms Consumer Parliament, VTCP, in Abuja.

The virtual meeting was held in place of the customary face-to-face engagement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing a report by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, the EVC said the spike in the demand for mobile network services rose to unprecedented height due to the global health emergency. According to him, this “is tasking mobile networks and digital platforms to the limit, with some telecom operators and platforms reporting demand spikes as high as 800% since the outbreak of the pandemic in their respective countries.”

He said the report, which centred on the impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, indicated that “COVID-19 virus has presented a stress test for governments worldwide, with the internet playing a crucial role in keeping critical infrastructure and resources connected and available.”

With this development, he noted that reliable, high-speed internet is now key to ensuring that hospitals and medical institutions have access to global information and resources necessary to fight the virus.

READ ALSO:

For the NCC boss, broadband connectivity had proven to be absolutely crucial for educational institutions and businesses to continue to provide essential services.

It will be recalled that in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, the Federal Government announced different categories of lock-down which hindered mobility and restricted social life of citizens, necessitating the need for individuals, businesses and public institutions to rely more on telecommunications to constantly keep in touch with their relatives, friends and more importantly, for running their daily economic activities.

He noted that activities in all sectors were virtually paralyzed and later migrated online following the lock-down.

This, according to him, has made ICT the major driver of growth in every sector.

“The impact of COVID-19 on Telecoms Service Delivery is timely and could not have come at a better time than now,” Danbatta added.

He said despite the pandemic and the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, the commission had not relented to ensure that the quality of telecom services was sustained during and post-COVID–19 period.

Though, the sector is capital intensive, Danbatta assured that the commission would continue to join hands with the minister and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The focus of the parliament was to provide opportunity to industry stakeholders to have a quick look at how the pandemic is impacting service delivery in the telecommunications industry, which currently provides the digital platform for the economy to remain afloat.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: