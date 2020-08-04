COVID-19: Delta sets up 5-man committee as schools resume

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Delta State Government has set up a 5-man committee across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in both public and private schools as resumption commences for Senior Secondary School, SSS3 students.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this while monitoring the resumption directive, expressed satisfaction with the level of teachers’ and students’ compliance and necessary COVID-19 safety measures in the Schools.

Ukah said the essence of the monitoring was to ascertain the turn out of students and teachers and to observe how much the COVID-19 preventive measures were being adhered to, adding that the enthusiasm shown by the students indicated that they were happy to resume and prepare for their examination.

He held that students and teachers must always wear their face masks and undergo temperature checks at the entrance to their schools daily, disclosing that in no distant time, JS 3 students would resume beginning preparation for their Basic Certificate Examination.

While enjoining the teachers to immediately embark on revision classes with the students that have resumed, he told the teachers to shun laxity and ensure that they redouble their commitments towards impacting more positively on the children.

Ukah insisted that a minimum of five minutes break in between classes should be given to the students, adding that resumption dates for JS 3 students and primary six pupils would be made public in due course.

The Schools visited by the Commissioner and his team were; Government Model Secondary School, West-End Mixed Secondary School, St. Patrick’s College, Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and Isioma Onyeobi College all in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Other schools visited were; Trinity College, St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa Mixed Secondary School, Omu Boys Secondary School, all in Ibusa, and Okpanam High School, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, as well as Adaigbo Secondary School, Ogwuashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area.

Vanguard

