COVID-19 claims one, as Nigeria records 325 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 48,770.

Only one death was recorded, even as the fresh cases were reported from 20 states and the FCT.

ALSO READ:

The states are Lagos-87, FCT-49, Gombe-28, Ebonyi-20, Plateau-19, Kwara-18, Enugu-17, Imo-12 Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-10, Edo-9 Oyo-9.

The others are Ondo-8, Osun-8, Ekiti-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Bauchi-1 and Nasarawa-1.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, a total of 48,770 have been confirmed; 36,290 discharged and 974 deaths.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: