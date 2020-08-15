Breaking News
COVID-19 claims one, as Nigeria records 325 new cases

Breaking News
By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 48,770.

Only one death was recorded, even as the fresh cases were reported from 20 states and the FCT.

The states are Lagos-87, FCT-49, Gombe-28, Ebonyi-20, Plateau-19, Kwara-18, Enugu-17, Imo-12  Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-10, Edo-9  Oyo-9.

The others are Ondo-8, Osun-8, Ekiti-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Bauchi-1 and Nasarawa-1.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, a total of 48,770 have been confirmed; 36,290 discharged and 974 deaths.

VANGUARD

