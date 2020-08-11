COVID-19: Bauchi distributes palliatives, warns against diversion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has launched the distribution of COVID-19 palliative to beneficiaries across all twenty local government areas of the state.

Governor Mohammed during the distribution exercise on Tuesday in Bauchi said that the relief materials which is to be distributed were received by the Bauchi state government from the CACOVID committee and other federal government agencies.

He noted that they include 269,350kg of rice, 100,500kg of maize, 320,000kg of beans, 795,000 pieces of spaghetti, 400,000 pieces of noodles, 16,000kg of salt, 292,934kg of sugar, 11,950 litres of palm oil, 150,000 pieces of spice cubes and 406,900kg of millet.

The governor, however, warned any person(s) or group(s) against diversion of the commodities, because, according to him, anyone found wanting will be treated as someone who committed an act of theft or sabotage.

He further tasked the distribution committee to justify the trust and confidence reposed on them by distributing the commodities to the targeted beneficiaries.

“I am pleased to welcome you all to this very important occasion to herald the distribution of palliative relief materials to beneficiaries in the 20 local government areas of Bauchi state in our effort to cushion the hardship being experienced as a result of this deadly disease. I must confess that government is satisfied with the commendable effort of our palliative committee headed by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu in the discharge of its mandate.”

“I want to let you know that I have a third eye on the mode of operation of this distribution. A grain or any component of this palliative commodity diverted by any group of persons would be treated as an act of both theft and sabotage. I want to appreciate the CACOVID-19 and its foot soldiers, the federal government and its agencies, our state committee on COVID-19 and all those who are involved in the fight against COVID-19,” the governor said.

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, who is the Chairman, COVID-19 palliative committee reaffirmed the determination of the palliative committee to be transparent in the distribution process just as it did during the total lockdown of Katagum, Giade and Zaki Local government areas of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: