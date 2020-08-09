COVID-19: Ban Ki-Moon, others preach common front, peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon, has joined world leaders to sue for peace in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is threatening to plunge the world into struggles with conflicts over territory and resources, religious and racial discord, and the collapse of family values, and climate change, among other challenges.

Ki-Moon, Chairman of the National Council on Climate and Air Quality, Korea, made the call in his opening address at the online One Million Rally of Hope for the Realisation of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values.

It was organised by the co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

Ki-Moon stated that it time the world built bridges, not to erect walls in order to have a unified world.

According to the former UN Secretary-General: “COVID-19 has indeed become a grave threat to humanity.

“In the wake of this crisis, we have seen the intensification of unsettling trends. I will mention four of them, all of which are interrelated.

“First is the growing tension between the US and China, which some call a new Cold War. This trend has, and will have global implications, but nowhere more profoundly than here in Asia.

“Second, nationalism and protectionism are on the rise, resulting in countries to shift away from multilateralism and international cooperation. Third, there remains the imminent threat of climate change, undermining health and security of humanity on many fronts.

“If we fail to unite as one world community, our very existence will be threatened. Fourth, there is a crisis in values, ethics and social capital that underpin good governance and stable societies.

“The new Cold War in the COVID-19 era, nationalism and protectionism, climate change and the crisis of social capital are the clear manifestations of nature’s stern warning to humanity.

“We need to heed this warning, and with foresight and empathy, seek for practical ways to coexist with nature.

“Peace is not an issue that is exclusive to one individual or a nation. Peace is our common wish and a long-cherished desire. I believe that lasting peace will only get stronger when governments and civil society closely partner with one another.”

Time for bridges, not walls

Ki-Moon also noted that “now is the time for us to build bridges, not to erect walls. If we work together, there is no challenge that is too great, no obstacle that cannot be overcome.

“Regardless of our national, ethnic, racial, religious or political backgrounds, we are the members of one human family.

“Let us respect and support one another to achieve world peace and move one step closer to peaceful reunification on the Korean Peninsula.”

In her message of hope at the event broadcast in Korean, Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Thai, with over one million participants and viewers, host of the rally, Dr. Moon, popular as Mother Moon, stated that the place of God cannot be overemphasised in the guarantee to global peace and harmony.

Her words: “This event will boldly acknowledge the existence and benevolent intervention of God, the creator of this universe and our Heavenly Parent, in human life.

“It will be a call to all people to re-evaluate our spiritual calling and our human potential in relation to the realisation of a love that embraces all people.

“To attain God and unite as one is the wish of our Heavenly father.”

Calling for the unification of South and North Korea, co-founder of UPF reiterated that God was warning the country to unite to achieve the mandate set for them.

The rally had President of Senegal, Macky Sall, and the Prime Minister of Niger, Brigi Rafini, delivering the keynote addresses, and goodwill messages by Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump, Rev. Paula White.

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Sen, who spoke on the theme “World Rally of Hope: Building and Renewing Our Nations in the Post-Covid-19 World: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values.”

Other speakers were the President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, who spoke on “The Day After”; former speaker, USA House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, and President of the House of Councillors, Japan, Date Chuichia.

Other world leaders included former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper; former President of the Republic of Albania and Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace, Balkans, Alfred Moisiu.

Africa calls for peace

According to Senegalese President, Macky Sall, the rally came at an unprecedented time in history, when the whole world was bearing the brunt of the brutal impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

His words: “In addition to being a major crisis, the virus has deeply disrupted our living conditions and our social relations.

“Education systems are in jeopardy, economics at half mast, companies are in trouble and workers face a precarious situation.

“The Covid-19 pandemic ignores borders as well as social, ideological and geopolitical considerations.

“It brings to light the limits of the most sophisticated health care systems and shows us our common vulnerabilities. Everyone and everywhere are affected. Yet no cure.

“In the face of so many challenges and uncertainties, faith, confidence in science, and the resolve to act together will help us maintain hope, overcome trials and overcome our common vulnerabilities.

“We need to act together, because just as the virus has circled the planet in a few months, self-centeredness is not an option if we are to bring victory.”

On his part, Niger President, Brigi Rafini, who noted that Covid-19 has had significant impact on the geo-political balance of power and economy, explained that Africa must confront not only the pandemic but also need to revive its economy.

He said: “This fight on two fronts requires an exceptional mobilisation of financial resources.

“Already, before the pandemic, Africa needed N600 billion dollars annually to achieve the SDGs and those of Agenda 2063— in particular the objectives of its first 10-year plan for 2013-2023— providing objects related to the African Continental Free Trade Area, ACFTA, infrastructure, industry and agriculture.

“These two agendas constitute the great vision around which all our energies remain mobilised.

“A decisive step in the implementation of these agenda was taken with the launch, in July 2019 in Niamey, of the AfCFTA.

“For success to be sustainable, however, and for other projects to be implemented, it is necessary not only to guarantee funding, but to guarantee stability, peace and security.”

