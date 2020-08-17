COVID 19: Akwa Ibom conducts 1721 test, records 8 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government says it has conducted 1721 COVID 19 tests in the state of the numbers, 250 confirmed cases were decoded, while a total number of recoveries stood at 208, the total number of active cases were 34 and 8 died from the illness.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, COVID 19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem made the disclosure while giving an update on the spread of the virus so far in the state.

Ekuwem said, “Our statistics as of Monday are: Total tests conducted – 1721, Total number of confirmed cases – 250, Total number of recoveries – 208, Total number of active cases – 34Total number of deaths – 8”.

The SSG reiterated that the Governor Udom Emmanuel has been leading the battle against the pandemic from the frontlines, which accounts for the huge support all critical pillars of the fight have received.

“He has spared nothing in this fight, but now is the time for individual responsibility- by maintaining high personal hygiene, keeping social distancing and proper use of face masks”, he assured.

Akwa Ibom govt to enforce the use of facemask at the community level

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has been directed by the State government to enforce the compulsory use of facemask across the state.

Besides, village heads, youth presidents, and local government council Chairmen are also directed to ensure enforcement of use of facemask and strict adherence to other Covid-19 protocols in rural communities in the state.

Accordingly, defaulter(s) the will be detained for hours to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ekuwem said, “We have noticed with dismay, the manifest flouting of the regulation requiring the use of face masks. As a responsible government, we must act to curb the spread of the virus and protect our citizens and residents. To this end, the Governor has directed the State Commissioner of Police to order them monitoring teams to enforce this protocol to the letter.

“We urge our citizens to take personal responsibility by properly wearing their face masks and maintaining social distancing. All citizens and residents are urged to comply with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 Guidelines and protocols. For emphasis, we must all note the need for.

“We insist on Social distancing wherever people are gathered (churches, markets, schools, hotels, funerals, etc.); Wearing of face masks, Frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers.

“Report any case of high body temperature (38oC and above), frequent sneezing, frequent coughing, loss of sense of smell, frequent stooling, breathlessness, etc. to the Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang General Hospital or to the nearest medical facility”.

