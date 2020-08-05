Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has announced the reopening of hotels and leisure centers even as the curfew hours have been reduced from 8 pm to 10 pm to 6 am daily.

Secretary to State Government and Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this known in a statement.

The statement enjoined all hotels and leisure centres in the state to ensure strict compliance with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocols that are applicable to the hospitality and allied services operations.

It stressed that the monitoring teams, comprising COVID-19 Management Committee and Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board will enforce strict compliance.

The statement reads, “As we continue to gradually unlock our economy, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved the re-opening of hotels and leisure centres in Akwa Ibom State.

“His Excellency the Governor has also approved a review of the subsisting curfew to start from 10 pm to 6 am daily.

“All hotels and leisure centres in the state are urged to ensure strict compliance with the AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocols that are applicable to the hospitality and allied services operations.

“Monitoring teams, comprising COVID-19 Management Committee and Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board will enforce strict compliance.”

Vanguard

