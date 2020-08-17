COVID-19: Abia receives 3 ambulances from BUA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— As part of its support for the fight against Covid-19 in the country, BUA Group has presented three ambulances to the Abia State government.

While receiving the vehicles at Government House, Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu thanked BUA Group for her timely intervention in the battle against the pandemic.

He noted that the BUA Group had shown empathy, love and care for the average Nigerian since the outbreak of Covid-19 disease and assured that the vehicles would be put to good use in reaching the hinterlands.

ALSO READ:

The governor disclosed that Abia State had commenced community testing in all then 17 council areas of the state, to cover 30% of the population.

He disclosed that two more laboratory centres would soon be set up at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuaike, stressing that the idea is to have at least six molecular laboratories in the state.

He promised that the state government would continue to synergise with the BUA Group to bring the best to the state.

Presenting the vehicles, representative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, said it decided to partner the federal and state governments to support the fight against Covid-19 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He also commended Ikpeazu for his giant strides in infrastructure development in the state and congratulated him for successfully recovering from COVID-19 disease.

The facilitator of the donation, Mr. Kelechi Onuiri, told the governor that BUA Group is happy to associate with his administration in the fight against COVID-19.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: