Court sentences man to 25 years imprisonment for raping 11-year-old girl

James Ogunnaike

An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Ugochukwu Obiakor to 25 years imprisonment for raping an 11-year- old girl.

Obiakor, who pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge was convicted for having sexual intercourse with an 11 years old girl.

Delivering her judgment, Hon Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, held that all pieces of evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

Dipeolu, however, sentenced Obiakor to 25 years Imprisonment with hard labour.

The prosecution counsel, Mr James Mafe, Director of Legal Drafting, had earlier told the court during the trial that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 4, 2017, at Omu- Aleku Village in Mowe area of Ogun.

Mafe said the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl (name withheld) and the medical results conducted revealed that the victim hymen and vagina laceration was broken.

According to him, the victim was in her mother’s shop when the convict came to buy bread and beverage from her mother and later came back when the mother left the shop.

He said Obiakor, told the little girl that her mother was owing him money, which she told him to come back, but immediately, he opened the shop burglary and dragged the victim to an uncompleted building beside the shop and raped her.

The prosecution counsel, however, said the offences committed contravened Section 32 of the Child Right laws of Ogun 2006.

Vanguard

