Court remands truck driver, owner over ‘involuntary manslaughter’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Tuesday remanded in Police custody a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, alongside the truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, who allegedly crushed three people to death.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Igihile made the order following Okanlanwan and Lekan’s arraignment for alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The duo is facing a three-count charge filed against them by the Lagos State government.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, told the court that the defendants committed the offenses on July 26, 2020.

He said Okanlanwan, on July 26, at about 4 pm, on Oshodi Expressway, in Ilasamaja, ran over the victims, with his vehicle.

Onigbanjo said the defendant unlawfully killed one Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku, and Daniel Okwuoge, by running over them with his Truck.

According to the prosecution, the offense is contrary to Section 224 and punishable under Section 229, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, the AG, prayed the court to remand the duo in police custody pending when they test negative to COVID-19 before they can be remanded at the appropriate Correctional facilities.

Onigbanjo also asked for a short adjournment to commence the trial, but the defendants’ counsel Mr Emmanuel Okedi, who held the brief of M. A. Osagbede, objected to the short adjournment, adding that he needed to study the information as he was just served few minutes before the arraignment.

Consequently, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, adjourned till August 20 and 26, for trial.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: