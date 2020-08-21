Court remands trader for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, ordered that a 28-year-old trader, Muhammed Musa, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Musa, who resides at Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, with defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Musa, ordered the prosecution to duplicate the case file and send to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye alleged that Musa committed the offence on June 7 at his residence.

He said that the defendant defiled the girl in his room.

Ogunleye alleged that Musa warned the victim not to tell anybody what he did by instilling fear into her.

The offence, Ogunleye said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment if he is found guilty. (NAN)

