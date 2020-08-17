Court remands police inspector for the death of Osun fashion designer

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Former Inspector Ago Egharevba was on Monday remanded in Ilesa correctional facility by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Obokun for allegedly causing the death of Ayomide Taiwo.

The former Police Officer was said to have hit the deceased with the butt of his gun over N50 bribe at Ilahun-Ilesa in Obokun Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The impact of the gun forced Ayomide to fall off the motorcycle he rode and slipped into a coma and died at LAUTECH teaching hospital Osogbo six days later.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oladoye Joshua alleged that the defendants illegally hit the deceased with the butt of his gun on top of his moving motorcycle, causing him to lose control of the cycle and fell down.

He added that the action eventually led to his death, an offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

According to the charge sheet, Ago committed the offence on August 4, 2020, at about 5 pm at Ilahun-Ijesa in Obokun

The former police officer’s please, who was arraigned on a count was not taken due to the nature of the offence.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Awosan ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional facility pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutor and adjourned till October 19, 2020.

Earlier the State Police Command had stated that the police officer had been tried and dismissed from service.

Vanguard

