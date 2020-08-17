Court remands farmer over illegal possession of firearm

Kindly Share This Story:

A Benue Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi, on Monday, remanded a farmer, Terfa Versenor in the correctional centre on the accusation of being in illegal possession of a firearm.

The defendant, of High-Level Naka area in Gwer West Local Council of Benue, is being tried for being in possession of a locally-made pistol.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that a case of theft was reported against a woman, one Shiminenge Michael, at the Police Divisional Headquarters at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Council.

He said that the Police obtained a warrant to search Michael’s home and that during the search, a locally made pistol, with three live cartridges were found in the home of Michael.

Godwin told the court that when Michael was questioned on how she came about the gun, she told the Police detectives that the defendant, Versenor, who is her husband, owned the gun.

The prosecutor said Versenor was promptly arrested for allegedly being in possession of an illegal firearm.

He urged the court to adjourn the case because the matter was still being investigated.

He said the offence contravened Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act, Cap RII, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Igama adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention.

Vanguard News

