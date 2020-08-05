Coscharis open to exploring prospects for Investment in Cross River — Maduka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The president of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, over the weekend, was on a courtesy visit to Cross River, where he was conducted round the Professor Ben Ayade-led administration’s projects in the Northern part of the state.

According to Dr Maduka, prior to his visit, he had heard of the 274km superhighway project linking Cross River with Northern Nigeria and was indeed impressed at the level of progress made by the State Government.

He did not mince words in describing what he saw as incredible. “It is better seen than imagined “, he added. “Anytime you hear news about the superhighway from Ikom all the way to Benue State, everybody says forget it, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

“One day I asked His Excellency, where is this superhighway? He said do not worry, one of these days I am going to take you there. And I asked, are you just planning to start it? He said, No, 90km of it is waiting to be asphalted. And today I am standing on the road myself and I am just short of words, to say the least.”

He commended the brilliant work being done by the Governor’s administration and applauded the capacity of thinking and brainstorming being put to work while hinting that Coscharis, a multi-sectorial conglomerate, would explore the possibility of maximising investment opportunities that abound in Cross River after being elated by what he had seen during the visit, especially a section of the 274km Superhighway linking Cross River with Northern Nigeria.

“Coscharis is looking for business opportunities’, he continued. “We are doing something in Anambra State in a very massive way in agriculture. We are looking at opportunities in agriculture, so if the opportunity presents itself, we will take a stake in this place. We are willing to invest. The president of Malawi is asking me to come and invest there. If I find a better opportunity here in Cross River, I will invest instead of going anywhere”, he concluded.

Governor Ben Ayade, while describing the Coscharis boss as “a core investor with a credible track record”, encouraged him to invest in Cross River in areas surrounding Supply Chain, Infrastructure, Health and Education, passion points of Dr Maduka, with specific areas stated as the Superhighway construction, Completion of the Specialist Hospital in Obudu, The British-Canadian University that’s under construction as well as the Ultra-modern rice mill in Ogoja which is nearing completion.

This gesture by the President of Coscharis Group further solidifies the group’s role in contributing tremendously beyond the automobile sector.

