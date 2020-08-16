Breaking News
Corruption: Ganduje tasks anti-graft agency not to compromise

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has charged the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, not to compromise in the fight against corruption no matter who is involved.

Ganduje gave the charge while on a visit to the commission’s office in Kano on Saturday.

According to him, the Federal Government cannot alone fight corruption hence the replication of the anti-graft agency at the state and local government levels.

He said: “Whosoever falls into the commission’s trap should face the consequence. I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved.

“With the way corruption is fighting back and the fight against corruption being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari, the federal government cannot fight it alone.

“It needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed,” the governor said.

In his address of welcome, the Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji, commended Ganduje’s determination to fight corruption in the state.

“It is your will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country.

“We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states,” he said.

The commission recently recovered N310,000 meant for Imams that participated in a special prayer against COVID-19 and insecurity, from an aide to the governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

