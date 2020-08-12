Coronavirus has exposed Nigeria health, education sector ― NLC 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has said that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the challenges in Nigeria’s education and health sectors.

Speaking to journalists at an investiture/award ceremony organised by the Ethics Resource Center, on Wednesday, the NLC leader, Comrade Wabba, said that the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has exposed the challenges in Nigeria's education and health sectors.

Wabba, who asked the Federal Government to increase investments in both sectors, noted that the two sectors shape development everywhere around the world.

He said: “COVID -19 has exposed the challenges in the two critical sectors of our economy and those sectors actually shape development everywhere around the world – health and education sector.

“Therefore we need more investments in education and health. Our people need to be healthy for them to be productive. If we don’t do this, then certainly all the seventeen goals of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) will be difficult to achieve.”

Wabba said labour leaders in the country needed a knowledge-driven approach to be able to engage the new emerging challenges in the world of work.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello appealed to health workers to continue to work for improved service delivery in the system.

Bello, who was represented by Director of Human Resources, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Muhammad Bashir, said that he would prioritise the welfare of health workers in the FCT.

