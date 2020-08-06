Coronaviru: CACOVID flags-off N23bn food palliatives distribution for1.7m households

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s Private Sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) today formally announced the flag-off of a nationwide distribution of N23 billion food palliative and other relief items to mitigate the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable Nigerians.

The food relief materials for which the private sector operators are spending about N23 billion, will cover 1.7 families amounting to about 10 million people across the 774 local governments in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.

CACOVID Administrator and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou told newsmen in Lagos that the food distribution is the next phase in the line of actions mapped out by the coalition to partner government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and relief the vulnerable people of the burden posed by the outbreak of the disease.

Zouera disclosed that with the announcement in Lagos, the Coalition has divided the nation into the six geo-political zones and the distribution was being flagged-off simultaneously in states such as Adamawa, Yobe, Ekiti Ogun, delta, Edo, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Plateau, and Nasarawa.

She explained that CACOVID has donated medical equipment in some instances to state governments to strengthen their response capacity and outright building of isolation facilities in about 38 centres in the country for which the Coalition had spent about N15 billion to help ease off the pressure on the states and federal government in their responses to the Pandemic.

According to her: “CACOVID has also helped to reinforce the testing capacity of the NCDC with the donation of over 300,000 test kits and PPEs just as the Coalition is primed to commence the third and final phase of its COVID-19 response plan.”

She displayed some of the food items that each family that would benefit from the palliatives in various quantities, Rice, Pasta, Garri, Maize, Semo, noodles, salt and Sugar.

According to her:“CACOVID has since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic been committed to providing relief packages to the most vulnerable. The Coalition’s primary focus was to aid the Federal Government in the fight against COVID-19.

“Having done this successfully, we are turning our attention to offering a reprieve to households who have been adversely affected by the scourge of the virus. Through this Food Relief Programme, we will be reducing the risk of a second viral wave by encouraging people to remain indoors rather than expose themselves when seeking to provide food for themselves and their families, Zouera stated.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation CEO reiterated that the Coalition will be working closely with the state governments through the Nigerian Governors Forum to ensure all targeted families are reached and that it is done transparently.

She said: “The State Governors and FCT Minister, through the State Implementation Committee, will appoint a coordinator to diligently record and send an accurate and complete copy of the inventory tracker and goods delivery notes to the CACOVID Operations Center daily through the State CACOVID Representative to ensure timely and efficient delivery and proper transparency and accountability.”

According to her; “The Food Relief Programme is being managed by the CACOVID Operations Centre in Lagos and we have procured the various food items from leading Nigerian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to achieve the necessary scale, speed, and quality assurance at carefully negotiated prices that reflect value for money without creating negative market distortions. Each pack or box is clearly identified and marked as ‘Not For Sale.”

Explaining the strategy being adopted for the distribution, Ms Osayi Alile, CEO, AspireCoronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, who is also CACOVID

Operations Implementation Committee member, explained that the Coalition was not political party biased but discharging its mandates to all Nigerians as ;aid out in the CACOVID objectives and goals.

According to her, a state implementation Committee has been constituted in each state which in turn draw up a list of households based on clearly defined criteria used to select the benefitting households that is consistent with the objectives of the CACOVID National Food Relief Programme.

“The State Government, through the State Implementation Committee, will organize for representatives of all the state Local Government Areas (LGAs) to collect the allocations for each LGA and oversee the redistribution to each Ward and onto each eligible beneficiary at the grassroots subsequently based on an agreed distribution schedule”, she explained.

In his remark, the Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina stated that while the food distributions are going on across the nation the Coalition would continue to intensify its grassroots awareness campaign on the virus simultaneously.

“While the people are being fed, we are also telling them that the virus is real and what should be done by way of hygiene to stay safe.”

Another CACOVID leader and the Group Head, Corporate Communication, Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi pleaded with the media to help inform the people of the food distribution phase of the Coalition action plan saying the people deserve to know is being done to compliment government’s efforts to reduce the effect of the deadly virus.

