Conte cast doubt over Inter future after Europa League final loss

Antonio Conte cast doubt on his future as Inter head coach after his side went down in a dramatic 3-2 Europa League final defeat against Sevilla.

Romelu Lukaku gave the Serie A giants an early lead from the penalty spot and Diego Godin had them level at half-time after Luuk de Jong headed a first-half brace.

But Diego Carlos, who might have been red-carded for his early foul on Lukaku, proved an unlikely match-winner when his 74th-minute overhead kick was deflected home by Inter’s unfortunate number nine.

It meant the Nerazzurri were runners-up once more, as they were to Juventus in Serie A – concluding a season with plenty of positives but stinging missed opportunities under Conte.

And the former Juve, Italy and Chelsea boss told a post-match news conference he might not hang around to try and right those wrongs.

“There is no rancour at all from me or the club,” Conte said, before ominously adding: “Something happened.

“There’s no point beating around the bush. We have to see whether everyone is prepared to not have another year like this, for what happened.

“I’ll evaluate with the club the situation. We must plan Inter’s future with or without me.”

Conte has frequently placed himself at loggerheads with Inter’s hierarchy, regularly questioning their ambition in the transfer market despite being backed to bring in the likes of Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen.

Nevertheless, he hinted another reason for his restlessness might be family commitments. “It’s about points of view, some situations that I faced this year and didn’t like,” he said.

“I have a family and I have to understand if football is the priority or my family.

“Everything has its limits, I have to see where my limits are.

“We’ll clarify the situation, without rancour, because I will always be grateful for having the chance to spend a great year at Inter, but on the other it was also very tough.”

Following Conte’s comments in Germany, Sky Italia reported ex-Juventus and Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri is the frontrunner for the Inter post if he decides to walk away.

Fotmob

Vanguard

