Connect Nigeria Fair to expose over 6,000 businesses to global community

More than 6,000 Nigeria businesses will have the opportunity to enjoy global visibility and attendant partnerships through their planned participation in this year’s connectNigeria.com Fair.

The Fair, which holds on August 27th and 28,th 2020, is themed: “Back with a New Experience” and is set to hold virtually due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Emeka Okafor, Managing Director, Connect Nigeria, speaking at the virtual press conference to formally announce plans for the event, said the company is on a mission to empower, at least, one million Nigerian businesses.

He said that in order to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, which bars large gatherings at the moment, an online platform has been created for the purpose of the Fair to allow participants and delegates attend from any part of the world.

According to him, the event was earlier scheduled for April this year but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020 Vision has been repackaged and it is going to be exciting, bigger, and better.

This is the 8th edition of the Fair and it provides a roadmap for business owners (big and small) to learn and thrive.

“This is aimed at helping entrepreneurs to see clearly and encourage a holistic view of businesses in order to take considerate steps towards success.

“Connect Nigeria is an advocate of building strong businesses and through her annual Business Fair, is on a mission to empower at least one million Nigerian Businesses. Apart from this, Connect Nigeria is known for promoting indigenous businesses through her annual SME campaign, Connect Nigeria Top 100 Emerging SMEs.

“Tolulope Oginni, CEO of Transferred Limited, who also featured in Forbes 30 under 30 2019, is a success story and an immense beneficiary after participating in the Connect Nigeria Business Fair,” Okafor said.

He said that captains of industry such as Toki Mabogunje, President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Henrietta Onwuegbuzie of Lagos Business School, Tunde Coker of Rack Centre and Fela Durotoye of Gemstone Consulting, among others are lined up to deliver the panel sessions at the Fair.

